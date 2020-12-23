Samoa lags behind Tonga & Fiji in the 2020 UN Human Development Report



Young Samoa men carrying firewood for home cooking.

By Staff Reporters

APIA, SAMOA – 23 DECEMBER 2020: Samoa is trailing neighbours Tonga and Fiji in the UN Human Development Index (HDI) Report 2020 released globally last week.

The Report gives Samoa an HDI value of 0.715 which places it in the High Human Development category and earning a rank of 111 out of 189 countries.

Top of the list is Norway leading the ranking of 66 other countries in the Very High Human Development Index that includes Australia ranked 8, United Kingdom 13, New Zealand 14, Canada 16 and United States 17.

Samoa shares the 111 place with Turkmenistan – a country of 5.8 million people in Central Asia bordered by the Caspian Sea and largely covered by the Karakum Desert.

Neighbours Fiji is placed at 93, Tonga at 104 and Marshalls ranked 117.

Four other Pacific islands are placed in the Medium Human Development Category and include Kiribati at 134, Vanuatu at 140, Solomon Islands at 151 and Papua New Guinea ranked 155.

This years’ report is titled The Next Frontier: Human Development and the Anthropocene and marks the 30th Anniversary of the first Human Development Report and the introduction of the Human Development Index (HDI).

Introduced by the Human Development Report Office (HDRO) thirty years ago to provide a simple measure of human progress – built around people’s freedoms to live the lives they want to – the HDI has gained popularity with its simple yet comprehensive formula that assesses a population’s average longevity, education, and income.

Samoa’s 2019 HDI of 0.715 is below the average of 0.753 for countries in the high human development group and below the average of 0.747 for countries in East Asia and the Pacific. From East Asia and the Pacific, Samoa is compared with Fiji and Tonga, which have HDIs ranked 93 and 104, respectively (see Table B).

In the Gender Inequality Index, Samoa has a GII value of 0.360, ranking it 81 out of 162 countries.

GII assesses gender-based inequalities in three dimensions.

Reproductive health measured by maternal mortality and adolescent birth rates; Empowerment measured by the share of parliamentary seats held by women and attainment in secondary and higher education by each gender; Economic activity measured by the labour market participation rate for women and men. The GII can be interpreted as the loss in human development due to inequality between female and male achievements in the three GII dimensions.

Tonga is ranked at 79 and Fiji 84. In Samoa’s parliament, 10.0 percent of parliamentary seats are held by women, and 79.1 percent of adult women have reached at least a secondary level of education compared to 71.6 percent of their male counterparts. For every 100,000 live births, 43.0 women die from pregnancy related causes; and the adolescent birth rate is 23.9 births per 1,000 women of ages 15-19. Female participation in the labour market is 31.1 percent compared to 55.5 for men (see Table E).

NEW GEOLOGICAL EPOCH: the Anthro­pocene

Writing a bleak foreword to the report, Achim Steiner, Administrator United Nations Development Programme said, The Next Frontier: Human Development and the Anthro­pocene – the age of humans, with the unprecedented plan­etary change in scope, scale and speed; driven by human activity posing risks to people and all forms of life. But the risks do not affect everyone in the same way.

“In fact, the pressures we exert on the planet have become so great that scientists are considering whether the Earth has entered an entirely new geological epoch: the Anthro­pocene, or the age of humans. It means that we are the first people to live in an age defined by human choice, in which the dominant risk to our survival is ourselves.” – Achim Steiner

He said the Report sets out a choice, offering a thought-provoking, necessary alternative to paralysis in the face of rising poverty and inequalities alongside alarming planetary change.

“Thirty years on, much has changed, but hope and possi­bility have not. If people have the power to create an entirely new geological epoch, then people also have the power to choose to change.

“We are not the last generation of the Anthropocene; we are the first to recognize it.

“We are the ex­plorers, the innovators who get to decide what this—the first generation of the Anthropocene – will be remembered for.

“Will we be remembered by the fossils we leave behind: swaths of species, long extinct, sunken and fossilized in the mud alongside plastic toothbrushes and bottle caps, a legacy of loss and waste? Or will we leave a much more valu­able imprint: balance between people and planet, a future that is fair and just?

“With its new, experimental Planetary pressures – adjusted Human Development Index, we hope to open a new conversation on the path ahead for each country – a path yet unexplored. The way forward from Covid-19 will be the journey of a gen­eration. We hope it is one that all people will choose to travel together.”