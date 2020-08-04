Samoa Needs Top Quality Lawyers, says Chief Justice

Acting Attorney General Galumalemana Noumea Loretta Teueli, John Pickering, Chief Justice Satiu Simativa Perese, Fuamata Sialaoa and Taitulagi Tuioti, Secretary of the Samoa Law Society.

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – 03 AUGUST 2020: Two new lawyers have started work as officers of the court after being admitted to the bar last Friday. The lawyers, John Pickering and Fuamata Sialaoa were admitted by the Chief Justice Satiu Simativa Perese who said that Samoa is in need of top quality lawyers.

He congratulated both lawyers then pointed out that the Judiciary is one of the oldest professions besides Medicine and Divinity.

“You are now officers of this Court and what you make of yourself as a lawyer depends on the quality of your law degree and the talent God has given you to design your path,” said the Chief Justice.

“To become a truly accomplished lawyer requires perseverance, good character and that natural ability is just not good enough,” he said.

He challenged the new lawyers that the journey won’t be easy and it is up to them to pave their way through hard work, dedication and continue to study the law and learn in the process.

“Try and achieve everything in the highest standards, our country needs top quality lawyers to serve,” he said.

Fuamata’s mother, Milovale Sialaoa was emotional as her late husband could not share their daughters’ success.

Fuamata is a graduate of the University of the South Pacific and the recipient of former Deputy Prime Minister Misa Telefoni’s award for top legal student in 2018.

“I thank God for the gift of her and I pray that she serves the country well,” said Milovale.