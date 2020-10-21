Samoa Schools celebrate Innovation for Literacy, Numeracy and Science



Samoa Primary Students of Salelavalu, Savaii. File Photo

APIA, SAMOA – 21 OCTOBER 2021: Schools in Samoa are celebrating Innovation for Literacy, Numeracy and Science – SSILNaS this week and until 30 October.

Due to the Covid-19, the Ministry of Education, Sports and Culture is celebrating SSILNaS differently this year.

“All activities are done at the cluster level. School Inspectors and school principals of each district will be organising activities for students,” said a MESC statement.

These events started on Sunday this week, 18 and will end 30 October and were officially opened yesterday by Afioga Afamasaga Dr. Karoline Afamasaga-Fuata’i, the CEO of the Ministry.

“The whole purpose of decentralising this year’s program is to encourage teachers, students and school communities to strengthen partnerships and ownership of these events.

“The theme for this year’s SSILNaS is LALAGA – WEAVING. This means weaving together the skills and knowledge throughout the curriculum areas to reflect Literacy, Numeracy and Science. Students will compete in a variety of activities to depict this theme through their performances and displays.”

The SSILNaS initiative aims to:

Increase awareness and targeted efforts in Samoa for Literacy, Numeracy and Science in real life situations;

Provide a platform to highlight and showcase student-centred projects in literacy, numeracy and science;

Bring students, teachers, principals and parents together to work towards a collective goal;

Provide an opportunity for students to express their views on chosen topics, showcase their talents and learn different skills.

“Education is critical so that we continue to provide opportunities and enable successful participation in Samoa’s future. Weaving is one of the skills that any Samoan child can learn at an early stage of life.

“It is either through observation of a grandparent/parent or direct teaching from an adult. It is a skill that is passed down from generation to generation. While learning these skills of weaving, stories of the past and dreams of the future is interwoven into storytelling which later turns out into prayers and hopes.

“Lalaga is precious and through the lens of Literacy, Numeracy and Science, students will be expressing their aspirations, views and ideas on this theme and how it applies to their learning as well as their daily lives. The program encourages students and schools to be innovative and use creative within each of the categories to bring out the theme of LALAGA. MESC is also encouraging students to reflect on the current issues in our country and around the world in relation to their daily lives.”

The National competition is based on 4 categories.

Design a Logo for SSILNaS competition

Writing Competition

Letter to the Editor

SSILNaS environment

These are due on the 23rd of October 2020. Boxes are provided in the MESC foyer for students to drop off their writings. These can be individual or group work.

All cluster activities will be held at various venues within different districts and students will compete in the following:

Book Character

Impromptu Speeches

Problem Solving

Concept Map

Vee Map

Mental Strategies

Science Project

MESC acknowledges with deep appreciation the kind support of the School Inspectors, principals, teachers and school committees in organising our cluster celebrations this year.