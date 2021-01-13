Samoa to Receive COVID-19 Vaccine in March

The Director General of Health, Leausa Dr. Take Naseri.

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – 13 JANUARY 2021: Samoa is among 92 countries that will receive the COVID-19 vaccine in March.

“We will get our first 20% of the vaccine together with other countries by March,” the Director General of Health, Leausa Dr. Take Naseri confirmed today.

He also said Samoa is asking the World Health Organisation for a 40% supply of vaccine rather than 20%.

The deal according to Leausa is that every country has access to the vaccine at the same time and not wait until the others have received theirs.

“The priority is once the vaccine arrives, the front-liners such as health workers, airport, airline, port workers who are on the control zones, will be vaccinated first,” said Leausa.

This is especially with over 900 returning residents to arrive in the country on repatriation flights between January and March.

There will also be a time frame given for the vaccine to develop within the body before it works on rejecting and eliminating the virus.

He said in accordance with the WHO and other countries’ stance on the COVID-19 vaccine, youths 18 years old and under will not be vaccinated.

“We are asking if the age group could be lowered to 16 years and under because some of our 16 years old looks like adults,” he said.

With the new variant now confirmed in other countries, Samoa is not taking chances and the Health Ministry has already put in place strategies and plans for the vaccine once it arrives.

The new variant according to Leausa is highly contagious spreads very quickly and that is where the concern is.

One of the precautions taken is the ban on all travellers from the United Kingdom and South Africa and other countries like the US, Japan, Denmark, Spain, Italy, Singapore, France and Australia while travellers from New Zealand travellers will be monitored very closely.

State of Emergency again extended

Meanwhile the State of Emergency has been extended for another four weeks with the changes endorsed on the 17 December to continue.

Chair of the National Emergency Operations Centre, Agafili Shem Leo said an important part of the current restrictions is the opening of seaports to allow for the importation of needed goods.

“We are working to make sure our borders are secured in terms of allowing cargo ships to come into Samoa because we need these goods,” Agafili said.

He says 284 containers of goods were on the MV Coral Islander that was denied entry into Samoa because one of the crew members had the Covid-19 virus and resulted in the shortage of some goods in the country.