Samoa Tourism targeting the domestic market as the Covid-19 pandemic impact continues.

By Lagi Keresoma

SAVAI’I, SAMOA – 23 JUNE 2020: As Samoa’s tourism sector is hit hard by COVID-19 border closures, the Samoa Tourism Authority (STA) is engaging the local media in a familiarisation and promotional tour to boost domestic tourism. The tour is covering the tourism industry in Savai’i this week and later in Upolu.

STA’s Media Officer, Su’a Hessed Ieremia said the focus of the tour is for the media to experience being tourists at various sites, the food, accommodation and attractions Samoa has to offer, and also to compile features about Samoa’s holiday products and services, culture and activities.

“These features are released to the mass market for awareness and promotional purposes,” he said.

The first point of stop was the Savai’ian Hotel where the President of the Savai’i Tourism Association, Va’aelua Fa’apoipoi Gidlow welcomed the media and gave an overview of what the industry on the island has to offer.

The media then visited the Siapo Demonstration Site and the Garden Toilet at Vailoa, Palauli the Afu A’au Falls, Mu Pagoa Falls at Satupa’itea and the Taga Blowholes before chasing the iconic sunset at Falealupo where the team spent the night.

At the heart of STA’s promotions is Samoan culture and way of life – Faa Samoa of which Savaii is a living specimen. “Samoa, has a 3000 year old way of life called Faa- Samoa that underpins a memorable visitor experience with different environments to explore, stunning land and seascape, friendly people who are proud of their country and there are many versions of paradise to discover,” according to the promotional materials.

However, with the COVID-19 impact on tourism, the overseas tourists will have to wait until borders re-open.

The STA Chief Executive Officer, Su’ifua Lenatai Faamatuainu told Talamua that Samoa needs to focus on its domestic market in order for the industry to pull through the pandemic as it will take much longer for the overseas tourism industry to recover.