Samoa announces its first Covid-19 case

APIA, SAMOA – 19 NOVEMBER 2020: Samoa has announced its first case of COVID-19 and the Prime Minister has called for calm and for basic protection such as wearing masks and washing hands and social distancing be observed.

Tuilaepa told the media this morning that the positive case is a seaman who returned home last weekend and his test turned out positive last night. However the test this morning turned out negative. The PM called for calm and that the Ministry of Health is well equipped for times like these.

He emphasized for the country to observe basic health practices such as washing hands, wearing masks and social distancing in order to keep the virus at bay.

The PM said Cabinet is meeting this morning on the issue and will be informing the country of the progress later in the day.

Samoa has extended the COVID-19 State of Emergency until 23 December.