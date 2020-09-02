Samoan man to be extradited to answer conspiracy charges

APIA, SAMOA – 02 SEPTEMBER 2020: A Samoan man residing in Australia, will be extradited to face prosecution in Samoa for an alleged conspiracy to murder the Prime Minister.

The Australian authorities arrested Talalelei Pauga in Queensland last month in response to an extradition request made from Samoa.

Pauga is one of four men being accused of conspiring to murder Prime Minister Tuila’epa Sa’ilele Malielegaoi in August 2019.

The other three implicated in the conspiracy are Malele Paulo or King Faipopo, Lema’i Faioso Sione and Taualai Leiloa.

Talalelei Pauga faced charges in Samoa last year for making a false declaration in his immigration arrival card. He returned to Australia after the hearing where he was fined.

He first made the headlines when he threw a pig’s head at Tuila’epa during the launch of the Samoa Airways at a community function in Brisbane in 2018.