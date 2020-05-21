Luatimuia Afoa Uelese Vaai, Samoa Shipping Services Chief Executive Officer

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – 21 MAY 2020: All 321 Samoan sailors stranded overseas during the Covid-19 pandemic lock-down are well taken care of and are in regular communication with the Samoa Shipping Services (SSS).

This is according to SSS Chief Executive Officer, Luatimuia Afoa Uelese Vaai.

“Over 200 sailors are still working, some part time and 35 have finished their contracts, but we asked the company they are working for to have them stay on the ships until borders re-open, Lautimuia told Talamua yesterday.

He said the 35 whose contracts are up were supposed to return home, unfortunately, the borders locked down and SSS decided the sailors would be safe on-board the vessels rather than them stranded at airports with no support.

But the plight of the Samoan sailors did not draw public attention until one of the sailors posted a video on line last weekend, saying that they were neglected, desperate, under stress and begged SSS and Government to bring them home as they did not want to die on foreign land and thrown into the sea.

The sailor in the video, Taulapapa Pa’o said he has several months remaining in his contract and that they have received a letter from their agency saying the Samoan government wanted them to stay where they are.

Disputing the letter informing the sailors

Lautimuia said the accusations are unfounded.

He said he replied to Taulapapa on the SSS chat group “that they cannot return home because of closed boarders, but their employers have agreed to look after them for the time being until borders reopen.”

Lautimuia confirmed that all 35 sailors whose contracts are up are not getting any more salaries because they are not working anymore, but others are still being paid for work, but emphasized that they are well fed and looked after well.

But the sailors posted further photos of them fishing for their food.

Taulapapa services terminated

Lautimuia said Taulapapa served on the MSC Armonia cruise ship since January and has been terminated when he assaulted the ship’s Italian supervisor.

He said Taulapapa was supposed to be returned home when the lockdown happened.

One injured Samoan sailor in hospital, one in police custody

Only surfacing now when Taulapapa posted his video clip, is the incident involving two Samoan sailors.

“There was a fight and one of the Samoan sailors stabbed the other with a knife,” explained Lautimuia.

The accused is now under Customs custody of the Miami, Florida police and the other is recovering in hospital from stab wounds.

Yesterday, the wife of the injured sailor told the local media that she only found out about her injured husband from the media and she was never informed by the Samoa Shipping Company.

Overall, Lautimuia said “the sailors are safe and well that’s the most important aspect SSS is looking at. We communicate and update us on their status, and that the Samoan Government is doing everything to ensure their safety and to bring them home as soon as the lockdown is lifted.”