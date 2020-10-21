Samoa’s Prime Minister congratulates Jacinda Arden on her re-election

New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Arden and Samoa’s Prime Minster Tuilaepa Sailele Maliegaoi in a joint press conference in Apia in 2018.

APIA, SAMOA – 21 OCTOBER 2020: Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi has congratulated his New Zealand counterpart following Prime Minister Jacinda Arden’s emphatic election victory in the weekend.

“Your reappointment is testament to your service in the Parliament of New Zealand and reaffirmation of the support and confidence of the people of New Zealand in your leadership,” wrote Tuilaepa.

As the two countries share a Treaty of Friendship, Tuilaepa said New Zealand remains an important friend and close development partner for Samoa.

“The close relations and cooperation that our two countries enjoy, particularly on matters of mutual interest, characterises the maturity of friendship and collaboration between our two countries. I have every confidence that you and your Government will continue to play an important role in strengthening regional and national efforts to address issues of criticality to our Blue Pacific Agenda during these challenging ties we are in.

“I look forward to working closely with you in progressing increased security, development and prosperity for our two countries under initiatives such as the Pacer Plus Agreement and Pacific reset,” said Tuilaepa.

Jacinda Arden’s weekend landslide victory secured the first Labour Government to govern alone since MMP was introduced in 1996.