Media personnel at the Afu Aau Falls, one of the most visited sites at Vailoa, Palauli.

By Lagi Keresoma

SAVAI’I, SAMOA – 25 JUNE 2020: The Savai’i Samoa Tourism Association (SSTA) President Va’aelua Leali’ie’e Fa’apoipoi Gidlow admitted that Savai’i needs more than local tourists for the industry to survive.

“We need the Government support as I don’t think Savaii tourism can survive on domestic tourism alone,” said Va’aelua.

He said before COVID-19 and the State of Emergency (SOE), Savai’i tourism always catered for the locals but the revenue from it does not match what they make from overseas tourists.

But considering the current situation and border closure, there is no other option but to boost the local market. This week, the Samoa Tourism Authority embarked on a promotional tour of Savaii tourist sites as part of the campaign to boost local tourism.

“For now, but we really need overseas tourists and in the hope to develop tourism in Savai’i, but we need to upgrade as well so we have enough resources to cater for them,” said Va’aelua.

SSTA have already set a goal to boost tourism and have recommended to the Samoa Tourism Authority (STA) to set a different promotional package for Savai’i.

Va’aelua said SSTA have features and challenges different from that of Upolu and is grateful for the opportunity and Government pushing to promote domestic tourism to get back to business.

Part of this assistance includes Government workers staying at hotels and resorts when they travel to Savai’i for work.

“So when it comes to domestic tourism, we look to Upolu, because Savai’i does not have a population like Upolu that treat themselves to a break or vacation at hotels and resorts.”

SSTA has 38 members including hotel owners, farmers, tourist site owners, tour operators, and vegetable suppliers.

Afu Aau Falls reduce fees to attract local visitors

Afu Aau Falls is one of the most visited sites at Vailoa, Palauli. According to Autagavaia Simaika Luafitu, whose family is the caretaker of the fall, it costs $10 for locals and $20 for overseas visitors to see and swim at the falls, but since COVID-19, visits drop to almost none.

Siapo Lost revenue

The Lemuelu family of Vailoa, Palauli is well known for siapo making which is their main source of income coming to $15,000 tala a year. The COVID-19 hit the family hard with no tourists.

Most of their customers are from America who order siapos for wedding gowns, and recently they had to cancel another order for 9 meters siapo also for a wedding gown.

The siapo is sold $150 per meter, and they are working together with STA to look at other means to market the siapo online.

Another village also losing out big time is Falealupo who used to collect at least $20,000 to a year from their Rainforest Reserve and Canopy Walk. That has dropped almost to none since the borders lockdown.

Falealupo Beach fale ready for business

Since reopening this month, the first group of tourists to Falealupo Beach Fales were 11 media personnel, 4 STA staff and 1 Samoa Airways representative.

Located on the western most end of Samoa, Falealupo is rich in history and many sites are linked to Samoa’s oral history and legends. It is known as the last place on earth to see the sunset every day.

Come this weekend, the Resort is hosting the Leavai family and all their 1 history. 4 fales have been booked out and the Resort operators are happy that business is slowly coming back.