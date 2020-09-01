Sevens Coach brings back Gordon Langkilde

APIA, SAMOA – 01 SEPTEMBER 2020: Manu Samoa Sevens Coach, Muliagatele Brian Lima has recalled former sevens player, Gordon Langkilde to the national team more than two years after he was suspended for assaulting three players at the Sevens World Cup in San Francisco.

The 25 year old pleaded guilty to misdemeanour charges in 2018 after attacking opposition players in the tunnel following Samoa’s defeat by Wales.

Tom Williams suffered a broken nose and cheekbone while Luke Morgan and Ben Roach also suffered facial injuries.

Gordon Langkilde was required to pay compensation to the victims and agreed to withdraw from playing all rugby for a year.

His suspension was completed in April and the Satapulala club player returned to playing sevens in Samoa post lockdown.

He’s one of 45 players named in an extended training squad by Muliagatele Brian Lima, after impressing for A’ana Chiefs in the just completed Samoa National Sevens Series.

The 45 man ‘wider squad’ comprise of a mixture of experience and young talent with 34 of the players who have yet to make their HSBC Sevens Series debut.

Other popular names in the squad include Paul Scanlan, Joe Perez, Melani Matavao, Andrew Wulf, East Timor Viliamu, Taunu’u Niulevaea and Pacific Games gold Medalist, Kelvin Masoe.