APIA, SAMOA – 19 MAY 2020: Manu Samoa Sevens head coach, Sir Gordon Tietjens, will not be renewing his contract with Samoa Rugby Union when it expires at the end of August 2020.

Speaking from his home in New Zealand, Sir Gordon said; “After discussions with the CEO Vincent Fepuleai, it was agreed at the completion of my contract which expires August 31 that I would no longer be accountable as the Head Coach of the Samoa 7’s team.”

“With so much uncertainty as to when the HSBC World 7’s would continue the best solution moving forward would be to step down to allow Samoa Rugby to plan for the future. With the cancellation of the Olympics and 4 tournaments more than likely to be cancelled from the 2019/2020 series the timing I felt was right to step down so they could look for a new Head Coach.”

“I thoroughly enjoyed my time Coaching the Manu Samoa 7’s team and I thank the Samoa Rugby Union for giving me this opportunity as it’s been an absolute honour and privilege to have been involved over the last 3 years.”

Chairman of Samoa Rugby Union, Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi, said it augurs well for the future and the direction SRU want to take with its sevens team.

“We thank the legendary coach for taking the time to help with our Manu Samoa Sevens team over the last three seasons of the World Sevens Series. We wish Sir Gordon, Lady Julia and their family all the best for the future,” said Tuilaepa.

Under Sir Gordon Tietjens, Samoa failed to win a tournament and made only one final.