Speaker Believes the Court Should Have Honoured Parliament’s Decision

The Speaker of Parliament Leaupepe Toleafoa Fa’afisi.

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – 15 DECEMBER 2020: Parliament Speaker Leaupepe Toleafoa Fa’afisi told Parliament this morning that he thought the Court should have respected his decision so to retain Parliaments honour.

The Speaker was referring to the Supreme Court decision yesterday that ruled that it was unlawful for him to declare void the seats for the two Members of Parliament Olo Fiti Vaai and Faumuina Leatinu’u Wayne Fong. The Court ruled the Speaker did not have the authority to sack the MPs and that Parliament did not follow the process to first charge the MPs, then the matter comes to the Supreme Court to decide.

Both MPs took their seats in Parliament today.

Leaupepe said In parliament today, as two independent institutions, he considered the view of the Court on the independence of Parliament and its Standing Orders. However this was not how the court saw it.”

However, he said given the spirit of the festive season and waiting to celebrate the birth of Christ, Leaupepe saw it proper to forget and move on.

He also instructed the Members of Parliament not to revisit the issue involving the two MPs Olo and Faumuina.