SRU Announces 2020 Lakapi Championship Management

SRU’s 2020 Lakapi Championship Head Coaches as announced last night.

APIA, SAMOA: The Samoa Rugby Union has announces the Management for the four Mens’ Teams that will compete in the Lakapi Championship scheduled to kick-off on the 6th November 2020. The tournament comprises of four men’s teams and three women’s teams and aims at celebrating Samoan Rugby.

Team Savaii is coached by Matamua Junior Salima and assisted by Sooalo Fono Pitoitua and their Manager is Su’a Hesed Ieremia. Team Savaii is made up of High Performance Players based in Savaii.

Mailo Potu Leavasa has been appointed as Head Coach of Team Apolima. He will be assisted by Savaiinaea Gus Slade, while the Team Manager is Fainuulelei James Ah Wai.

Galumalemana Rudolf Moors is assigned to coach Team Manono and assisted by Polamalama Chris Faaofo and their Manager is Mataafa Saeni Leatupu’e.

Team Upolu, will be coached by Filoi Eneliko as Head Coach and she will be assisted by Afa Hanipale and their Manager is Quentin Tusa.

The other three teams are made up of High Performance players based in Upolu.

All Management appointed have years of experience in Coaching and have worked closely with our High Performance teams and also our Manu Samoa Management to deliver the best rugby from our Samoan local players to the world.

All four teams have started preparations last Monday and the turn up from the players has been fantastic. All teams are working hard to make sure they deliver the best rugby on display on tournament game day in November.

“We are excited with the announcement of our four high performance Coaches and Management to lead our Lakapi Championship teams. We are confident in their ability to put together Samoa’s best players that will feature in our inaugural Lakapi Championship.” says General Manager High Performance, Seumanu Douglas Ngau Chun.

“I always believe in the ability of our locals and this will be another career pathway for our local Coaches to aim to be involved in,” added Seumanu

Samoa Rugby Union announced last week the 120 players that will be allocated to the 4 teams. All Coaches had the opportunity to select players for their teams under the watchful eye of Manu Samoa Head Coach, Mapusua Seilala Mapusua and his Management team.

The four teams will play each other in a round robin schedule for 4 weeks in November. The fourth week of the tournament will decide the winner.

The tournament will be used by Manu Samoa Management and High Performance Management to select 75 players that will feature in the Lakapi Samoa Academy which will run for 12 months.

The players will be divided into three categories namely Elite, Emerging and Developing and they will be exposed to top quality coaching and mentoring from our Manu Samoa coaches and High Performance staff. All players will be eligible to represent Samoa in 2021 for our Manu Samoa, Manuma and our Junior Manu Samoa.