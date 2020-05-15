Seumanu Douglas L. R. Ngau Chun

APIA, SAMOA – 15 MAY 2020: The Samoa Rugby Union has appointed Seumanu Douglas L. R. Ngau Chun the new General Manager of its High Performance unit.

Seumanu was the former vice Chairman of the SRU Board and his appointment was confirmed at a Board meeting on Tuesday evening.

“Viia a Le Alii i lenei tofiga. All Glory is unto the Lord for this appointment. I am humbled with the appointment and I acknowledge the trust given to me by the Chairman, President and Board of Samoa Rugby Union,” said the Salelologa, Savai’i businessman.

He said the role is both exciting and challenging and he is looking forward to joining the Samoa Rugby Union family, working closely with the CEO and Management and also with World Rugby and all stakeholders.

Extensive hands on experience in Rugby

Semanu is a former Chief Executive Officer of Leadership Samoa and is a current Board member of the Samoa Sports Facilities Authority and comes with extensive hands on experience in rugby.

He has been involved in senior rugby development as a coach and administrator at club level as well as at district sub union level where he is a former President of Fa’asaleleaga Rugby Union as well as other posts he has held in helping the development of rugby on the big island, especially with the Tamauli Rugby Club of Salelologa.

“My short term goal is to have all systems and processes that are already in place to be improved and to develop strategies to address any gaps in these systems. This will help and guide our High Performance Teams and also our Pathway teams,” he said.

Seumanu believes if he achieves his set goals it will improve results and continue to “inspire Samoa through our rugby performance.”

”Rugby has evolved over the years and we have to adjust accordingly. Therefore, we need to be able to empower our Coaches and players to adapt.”

Seumanu says the major challenge with our HPU is meeting the professional demands of rugby as a sport.

He added that with this age and era, developed countries (Tier 1 nations) have made a lot of investment into scientific and evidence-based methods to enhance performances on the field.

“In Samoa, a nation with scarce resources, we have to try our best to use whatever means we have to cope with the professional era demands and be able to make our high performance teams dominant in their own competitions and get the results our Samoan people deserve”.

Seumanu is married to Talamatavao Hinauri Leaupepe-Ngau Chun and they have two children, a 14 year old son and a two week old baby girl.