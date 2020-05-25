The Iron Lady of Rugby, Marina Schaffhausen with the Moata’a Rugby Club



Samoa Rugby Union has learned with much sadness of the passing of one of the country’s outstanding female rugby administrators, known in the rugby world as the Iron Lady of Rugby, Marina Schaffhausen.

Marina rose to prominence in the late 1980s with her no-nonsense approach with players at Moata’a Rugby Club.

She took that straight forward style to the Apia Rugby Union and then on to SRU where she is remembered fondly as being team manager during one of our most successful international sevens campaigns culminating in lifting the coveted Hong Kong Sevens title for the first time in 1993.

Although she and coach Taufusi Salesa won many international titles, Marina was always still very proud of their Moata’a sevens multiple back to back wins at the annual Marist International Sevens tournament.

It was her strong will to succeed along with her genuine love for her players, and anyone who came into contact with her, that really endeared her to the many in the Samoa rugby fraternity and around the world.

“While initially seen as a novelty in the men dominated world of rugby, we at Samoa Rugby Union believe she was a pioneer for what was to come through acceptance of women in rugby,” said SRU Chairman and Member of the World Rugby Council, Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi.

Tuilaepa said Marina was also a strong force in the business community in Samoa where she helped in setting up and running the first canned coconut cream factory in Samoa.

Her involvement with that business was also the impetus which saw the start of the Fitzpatrick Rugby Development programme with Samoa Rugby Union, spurning many Manu Samoa stars and legends.

Samoa Rugby Union extends sincere condolences to her children and extended family on the passing of a truly legendary Samoan woman.

Her family service and funeral is being held in Auckland, New Zealand and will be streamed live due to social distancing imposed under the Covid-19 lockdown.