SSAB encourages public to donate clothes for children at SVSG

President of SVSG, Siliniu Lina Chang and the CEO of SSAB, Tofilau Fiti Leung Wai.

SSAB and the Samoa Victim Support Group are continuing their partnership and launched another joint charitable project 25 September 2020.

The project calls on the public to donate clothes – new or second-hand, for children at SVSG. The project came about after SSAB consulted SVSG about areas that the group needed assistance with.

“Children at SVSG need love and support. One of their basic needs is clothes hence the reason behind this joint project. Every child deserves to be happy, looked-after and feel special about themselves” says the CEO of SSAB, Tofilau Fiti Leung Wai.

SSAB has put in place a clothes donation box infront of its Megastore at Togafu’afu’a where members of the public who want to help can drop off their clothes.

The President of SVSG, Siliniu Lina Chang said, “We definitely need clothes for the children under our care, as well as others in the community under SVSG’s welfare support.”

SSAB has also donated a Cleanex 15kg washing machine to SVSG.

Clothes will be delivered to SVSG fortnightly, but this will also depend on the quantity of clothes donated.