SSAB Supports SVSG’s Nofotane Project

APIA, SAMOA – 03 SEPTEMBER 2020: Samoa Stationery and Books Limited continues to support SVSG’s awareness activities to end violence against women and children and presented a $2,000 talā cheque to the President Siliniu Lina Chang yesterday.

Part of SSAB’s support is through wearing orange to work every 25th day of the month. This has been an ongoing awareness activity by the company since the launching of the EVAWG campaign by UN Women in collaboration with the Government of Samoa and Australia three years ago.

A month ago, SSAB and SVSG Nofotane group launched a partnership out of the CEO Tofilau Leung Wai’s passion to empower women and families and to support and sustain developing businesses for women to receive sales of $2,000 tala.

Under the partnership, SSAB has helped over 10 women from the Nofotane Group, promote and sell an assortment of handmade Nofotane products ranging from earrings, ie lavalava (sarongs), Areta baskets, jewelry, fala masi (woven mats) since 25 July and all proceeds go to the SVSG Nofotane Group.

SVSG’s President, Siliniu Lina Chang said SSAB is the first company to partner with SVSG in selling and promoting Nofotane products.

“SSAB is the first company to directly approach us wanting to help these small local businesses of women in the Nofotane Group,” Siliniu said.

From July to August, SSAB has made a total sale of $2,000 tala from selling the Nofotane Group’s hand-made products.

The cheque was presented yesterday by SSAB’s Marketing Manager, Asomua Asia Stanley to the SVSG President, Siliniu Lina Chang at the SVSG headquarters.

“We would like to thank Tofilau for her charitable heart, to help empower so many women from Nofotane Group. These women have expressed their sincere gratitude numerous times, in earning an income to support their families with the help of SSAB,” said Siliniu.

“SSAB does not receive a profit or anything from this partnership. However we all know SSAB’s work and good hearts do not go unnoticed by the Lord. May His favor and blessings be upon SSAB. Faafetai, faafetai tele lava Tofilau,” Lina said.

“The President of SVSG and the President/CEO of SSAB wish to acknowledge the support of the people of Samoa that came to SSAB Megastore and buy SVSG Nofotane products,” said Asomua.

SSAB has also confirmed its continuing partnership with SVSG Nofotane Group and welcomes the support from the community to come and buy SVSG Nofotane products at the SSAB Megastore.