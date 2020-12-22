SWA Restores Water Supplies Damaged by Flooding

SWA working on the Fuluasou transmission lines that were washed by the river during last Fridays flooding.

APIA, SAMOA – 22 DECEMBER 2020: The Samoa Water Authority has restored all systems at Fuluasou, Alaoa and Tafitoala supply networks that were damaged due to last Fridays heavy flooding. The most serious damage were to the transmission lines at Fuluasou but the authority workers worked late and managed to restore the water supply to customers late Sunday night.

“The most affected areas in Upolu are now back online as of last night and we continue to vigilantly monitor these areas to ensure sustainability of our repair and recovery efforts. We are also performing verification follow up phone calls to our customers who called in for assistance to ensure that their issues have indeed been addressed,” said an SWA preliminary assessment report of the damage.

Mobilization of SWA Recovery

Whole of SWA immediately mobilized to repair, rehabilitate and mitigate effects of damage to our networks and systems.

(i) Fuluasou Network

Designated response teams to Fuluasou River to repair the transmission mains which were damaged and swept away by the flood. Access to the transmission mains were impossible on Friday due to swollen raging river where the mains run alongside, and we were only able to gain access on Saturday morning. Repair works commenced in perilous conditions. Established a base camp on site where a team of 30 plus performed repair works. As of 21 December 2020, within a 36-hour turnaround period we managed to fully restore both Fuluasou systems and are now monitoring effectiveness of repair works.



(ii) Alaoa Network

Moderate damage to Alaoa network requiring immediate rehabilitation works to bring it fully back online. As a temporary interim fix other system were used to extend coverage to some areas in the Alaoa service area. Damage moderate compared to damage to Fuluasou network. Established base camp at Alaoa to address fluctuating supply and pressure issues in problem areas such as Vailele and Fagalii. As of 21 December 2020, all of Alaoa system back online and we are currently monitoring effectiveness of repair and rehabilitation works.

(iii) Tafitoala Network

Tafitoala Treatment Plant distribution main situated on the Tafitoala ford sustained major damage. Immediate dispatch to repair and enable Tafitoala to be back online within 24-hour turnaround period.

CURRENT STATUS

(i) Fuluasou Network

All systems for Fuluasou fully restored. Monitoring and following up to verify all customers back online. (ii) Alaoa Network

All systems for Alaoa fully restored. Monitoring and following up to verify all customers back online

(iii) Tafitoala Network

All of Tafitoala system fully restored. Monitoring in progress.

Savaii

Savaii sustained minor damage in particular our Palauli Treatment Plant which suffered due to heavy flooding and dirty (suspended solids) water necessitating reduction of flow into plant. Interim measures initiated to extend coverage to areas affected while we worked on rectifying plant issues. As of date all systems in Savaii back online and fully restored.