Tautua Party Secures 15 Candidates for General Election

The Tautua Samoa party candidates for the 2021 General Election.

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – 30 OCTOBER 2020: The Tautua Samoa political party has confirmed 15 candidates for the general Election next year.

This candidates were introduced publicly at the party’s headquarters at Matautu-uta last Thursday.

Six candidates are from Savaii including two female candidates Su’a Vivian Leota Suatele and Fiso Taranaki Mailei. Nine candidates are from Upolu.

Tautua Samoa’s candidate, Tu’ula Kiliri Tuitui is the only opposition party candidate running against the Prime Minister but is again facing a legal challenge.

Last month the party revealed their manifesto which includes reducing the term of the Prime Minister to two terms, increase pension for pensioners, revoke part of the tax law pertaining to church ministers and free -education to name a few.

Tautua Samoa Candidates are:

Tamaleta Taimang Jensen – Vaimauga 1 Vaea Ivana Eli – Vaimauga 4 Lealasopo Leuli Vaitagutu – Faleata 4 Faletutulu Ameti Faletutulu – A’ana Alofi 2 Tamanana Afamasaga Uelese Tasolo – A’ana Alofi 4 Leota Su’atele Manusegi Tufele – Safata 2 Pinofoaga Poaneki Ieremia – Falealili 1 Tu’ula Kiliri Tuitui – Lepa Su’a Sam Su’a – Aleipata Itupa 1 Su’a Vivian Betham Leota-Su’atele – Fa’asaleleaga 2 Lavea Peseta Lua Nafo’i – Gagaifomauga 1 Afualo Luagalau Wood Salele – Salega 1 Tapuai Etuale Vui – Salega 2 Tupa’i Seinafolava Avala Savainaea – Palauli 1 Fiso Taranaki Mailei – Palauli 3