“The coffee is over,” says of former Speaker, La’aulialemalietoa Leuatea Polata’ivao of Prime Minister Tuilaepa’s offer.

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – 04 JUNE 2020: Former Speaker, La’aulialemalietoa Leuatea Polata’ivao says his much talked about planned coffee with the Prime Minister, is over.

La’auli clarified this last Monday when he declared he was an independent Member of Parliament when his constituency instructed to leave the HRPP after the Prime Minister announced La’auli was sacked from the party.

The PM’s coffee invitation capped off a heated exchange in Parliament in June 2019, where the PM said it was La’auli who turned down an offer to solve his differences with the PM’s Associate Minister who had sued La’auli and others on criminal charges.

Tuilaepa insisted the settlement was an inch away but La’auli turned it down. “It was just a wee bit more…koeikiki a,” said Tuilaepa.

La’auli however retorted, that the settlement was a trick “to kill” him as the PM wanted to turn over the whole company to his Associate Minister and the charges to be withdrawn.

“It was a plot to kill me, to turn over the whole company and leave us with nothing,” he told Parliament. “O le fasiotiga o a’u le mea na faufau, fai mai e ave le kamupani ma Peseta ae valiano uma matou.”

But the Supreme Court had earlier ruled that the Associate Minister was not a shareholder or a Director of the company. The company’s shareholding that the Associate Minister changed to give himself 50% shareholding and as a Director, was later corrected based on the court decision that he was not a director or a shareholder.

Correspondence that surfaced in the court case revealed the Prime Minister also instructed the National Provident Fund Management to do what the Associate Minister wanted.

The CEO at the time, Faumuina Esther Poutoa wrote to the Prime Minister that such action would expose the Fund to a liability if the directors and shareholders take legal action against the Fund.

In the heated exchange in the Parliament night session last June, La’auli implicated the Prime Minister was behind the court case and the settlement offer was a trick to give his Associate Minister the company in return for the charges to be withdrawn and the PM will have a controlling hold on La’auli forever.

So La’auli turned down the settlement, resigned his post as a Cabinet Minister under Tuilaepa then went over to the Police station to be charged.

So cooling down on last June’s parliament exchange, the PM offered La’auli to talk things over coffee, “Sau e fai se ta kofe.”

La’auli turned down the coffee then saying, to wait, as he needed to attend to his court case first and then have the coffee. “Se’i uma lo’u fa’amasinoga ona ou sau lea fai le ta kofe.”

Finally Sacked so the coffee is over

While the decision of the court case is being awaited, Tuilaepa announced in the media last week that La’auli was finally sacked.

This led La’auli’s constituency to bring forward its decision made last month, for their MP to leave the HRPP and set up a new political party. The constituency and La’auli’s family had been heavily involved in the establishment of the HRPP Party in the late 1970s and had been a major influence in the party’s political success so far.

So on Monday this week, 01 June 2020, the day when the country was to celebrate 58 years of its independence, La’auli declared that he was an independent MP in Parliament.

“What about the coffee with the PM? Could you go back if you have the coffee?” the media asked.

“Yes we planned on the coffee,” said La’auli.

“But before the coffee, he announced I’m sacked. I have now turned my back on it in respect of the decision of my constituency. So the coffee is over.”

Natural justice denied

The differences between the MP and the Prime Minister came to a head last year when La’auli voted against major constitutional amendments on the electoral boundaries that he said had major impact on free and fair elections on his and the Savai’i island constituencies and voters.

The Prime Minister then wrote to La’auli saying he had accepted La’auli’s resignation, but without calling the MP to give his side of the issue.

Up until his ‘sacking’ last week, La’auli said he was never asked to give his side of the story, and he is pursuing the issue of natural justice with international human rights and parliamentary associations.