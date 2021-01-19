The Prime Minister has been Misinformed, claims Businessman

Businessman and maker of Kokoloa Chocolate, Tagaloa Eddie Wilson and the Minister of Agriculture, Lopao’o Natanielu Mu’a.

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – 14 JANUARY 2021: Businessman Tagaloa Eddie Wilson claims that the Minister for Agriculture and Fisheries, Lopao’o Natanielu Mu’a is feeding the Prime Minister, Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi wrong information regarding the status of Samoa’s cocoa production and exports.

“The PM is being misinformed,” Tagaloa, owner of Wilex Company that makes the Kokoloa chocolate told Talamua.

Tagaloa’s claim came after Tuilaepa wrote to him a “weird” letter on 4 January 2021 saying that there is plenty of cocoa around.

The letter is addressed to “Tagaloa Eddie Wilson, Managing Director of yet to improve chocolate in Lelata.”

“You said there is not enough supply but I have spoken to Penaia Penaia and Lopao’o, the Minister for Agriculture and they say there is plenty of cocoa and they do not know what to do with it. I have advised them to give some of their cocoa to mix the food for the pigs at the Chinese farm at Nu’u,” said Tuilaepa in the letter.

Chocolate Challenge

He then challenged Tagaloa “to be the No.1 chocolate maker not just your pausisi (space) at Lelata but for the whole city of Apia.”

He further said “if you cannot do that, how can you conquer the markets in New Zealand etc.

Tagaloa in response acknowledged the challenge.

“Cocoa is only 10% of our business due to the low production, and yes, I have been working with Saena Penaia and the Minister of Agriculture to increase production of cocoa,” said Tagaloa.

Tagaloa is puzzled over Tuilaepa’s reference to his business as a “yet to improve chocolate…” business but concluded its all due to the Prime Minister being ‘misinformed’ by the Minister.

Lopao’o in an interview with Talamua rubbished the claim as ‘unfounded.’

“How much cocoa does he need, and how much is he prepared to pay the farmers? That is what I want to know, so unless he wants 100, 000 tons, then he could be right, but currently, there is plenty of cocoa around,” said Lopao’o.

Pay the right price

Lopao’o said farmers are not naïve and will not sell their cocoa on a less than $10 tala per kilo price.

“He (Tagaloa) is a manufacturer of chocolate and if he wants to pay less than $10 for a kilo of dry beans, no farmer in their right mind would sell for such low price,” said Lopao’o.

As a cocoa farmer himself, Lopao’o said he had to sell his cocoa (koko malū) for $5 from the original $10 price.

I do not see the logic of Tagaloa’s claim but I can vouch that there are plenty of cocoa and currently there are farmers still exporting cocoa to overseas markets despite the impact of COVID-19, said Lopao’o.

When asked how the overseas market is faring and the ranking of the cocoa in the export list Lopao’o said “good.”

But according to Tagaloa, cocoa is not even on the top ten of Samoa’s export list and there is no current export census report to identify the status.

However, Lopao’o insisted that the market is there and that the Ministry’s export census report has not been finalised.

Meanwhile, Tagaloa has forwarded the Prime Minister Samoa’s export list and the low status of Samoan cocoa exports.

“So I haven’t heard from him again.”

Incentive for cocoa farmers

Whether there are plenty of local and overseas markets for the cocoa, Tagaloa believes it would not solve the problem of not having enough cocoa to cater for these markets.

He believes unless the Government comes up with some kind of a financial incentive scheme to assist cocoa farmers, there will always be a shortage of supplies to the market.

“It’s a long-term crop and the farmers need incentives to upkeep their trees until they produce,” said Tagaloa.