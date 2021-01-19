The Vaiusu wharf will be built on Government property under the watermark

By Staff Reporters

APIA, SAMOA – 20 JANUARY 2021: Government will use the law that determines all that is below the watermark at high tide belong to the Government to build the proposed Vaiusu Bay wharf.

This was the Prime Minister’s explanation in Parliament yesterday where he gave more details about the proposed project.

Tuilaepa said that only the funding details for the project are yet to be finalised but most of the details are completed and look to start building in the next parliamentary term.

He did not mention costs or who is funding the project but he did mention the visit by China’s Premier planned last year that was cancelled due to the Covid pandemic.

Whether it was political campaigning to appeal to the Faleata 2 constituency that last week objected to the project due to the lack of consultation and the potential damage to their mangrove swamp and sources of food, the Prime Minister spoke of the projects’ long-term benefits for the constituency, the neighbouring villages and the whole country.

He gave the details after the Minister of Works, Papalii Niko Lee Hang talked about the wharf after the MP for Faleata 2, Leatinu’u Faumuina Wayne Fong had spoken and thanked the PM and wished him and the MPs good luck for the general elections and wished the Speaker well on his retirement.

Hub for Fishing Boats

Tuilaepa said the proposed wharf will have the capacity to berth at least 10 to 12 ships at one time and it will be a hub for the regions fishing boats. He said Vaiusu is the most appropriate location identified in a 1970s study as the current wharf at Matautu-tai is too congested and has no room for expansion and suffers ocean swells for the most part of the year that damage the wharf structure.

He also spoke about the potential benefits in employment and businesses saying this single project will have an impact on the country and will attract the overseas Samoans to return and make use of the opportunities the project will generate.

“The project will impact development on neighbouring areas such as Vaitele, Vaiusu, Vaigaga and going inland that will be developed as part of the town.”

Wisdom of the Framers of the Constitution

Tuilaepa then mentioned the Constitution “framed by the wisdom of our forefathers whose foresight gave ownership to the government of what that’s below the watermark at high tide.”

He said this was to protect the foreshore and beaches from unregulated mining and allows for major projects that maybe challenged by other forces and he referred to the difficulties faced by the New Zealand governments that every time they plan a major project it is stopped by the Maori landowners who claim ownership.

Tuilaepa said the wharf project will pose no harm of to the environment as feared by the villagers and he said it is due to short sightedness and lack of understanding of the project and its benefits.

He said the project will not be cheap and will be built in two phases with long-term view of the benefits the project will provide for businesses.

During a political rally at Vaigaga village a week ago, the voters were vocal in objecting the project saying there has been lack of consultation and they fear the potential damage to the mangrove swamp that has and remains a source of food and livelihood for many.

The MP for Faleata 2 who had already spoken for the day said it will be up to the voters if they want to support the project as there are government candidates running “but if not, then it will be thrown out in the ocean,” to the Speakers displeasure.