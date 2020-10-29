Thirty Villages Want Changes in Fa’alupega Salutations

By Lagi Keresoma
APIA, SAMOA – 30 OCTOBER 2020: Thirty villages have requested changes to their traditional honorific salutations – Fa’alupega.
The Chief Executive Officer of the Ministry of Women, Community and Social Development (MWCSD), Afamasaga Fa’auiga Mulitalo confirmed that at the closing date, only 30 villages have written to the Ministry to confirm changes to their fa’alupega.
There are more than 100 villages in Samoa. “The number of villages who want to make changes indicate that the majority of villages are happy or prefer to leave their fa’alupega as is.”
The changes according to Afamasaga are based on Court decisions relating to village issues.
The Ministry has been in discussion with villages on the changes they prefer and afterwards, the changes are reconfirmed with them before finalising it.
Matters before the Court
The Ministry hopes to finalise the changes at the end of the year before reprinting the new version of the Tusi Fa’alupega O Samoa Aoao next year.
However, there are matters relating to fa’alupega currently before the Court and by the time the decision is delivered, the book may already have been printed.
“It is not the Ministry’s call to make changes but only to record and note the changes to update the Fa’alupega book,” said Afamasaga..
The call for updates went out in March this year but due to COID-19 lockdown, it was extended to May. However, villages requested for another extension which was granted.
The villages were encouraged to make written presentations and also signed to confirm the content they want published.
2 Responses
Leai,leai, faamolemole,ua iso mafaufau i faiva o suesuega i Faavae o nuu ma alalafaga,o le toe sui so’o o se mea,e lē toe maua lona uiga Loloto sa iai, Lea foi e mafatia si o Matou foi nuu,i nei mau suiga eseese,O le Faavae Tuai o lo matou nuu,na sau ai Afifio Oulua i Suafa,pau a Lea,ae o le suiga Lea ua iai,ua faaofi Mai ai ma le Matua,ae amata na ave Pãia i Suafa e fai ma Usoalii a le Matua,
Manaia ae tuu,taatia ma le malepe ai le nofo lelei o nuu ma alalafaga
Manaia tatou fesili i Tulaga Maota ma Laoa o Aiga, o igoa o fanua faaleaganuu,o Suafa Matai o Aiga,o le Faavae na sau ai i Aso Anamua,Tatou toe foi i Faalupega o lo’o Tãmau ai nuu ma alalafaga,i le Vaitau na omai ai Siamani,o nai Misionare na latou faamauina le tele o faamaumauga ãnoa a lē atunuu,o lo’u na taofi ma lo’u na talitonuga faatausi Aiga☹️☹️
I thought they say o pa’ia mai le vavau e o’o i le faavavau, and no one can change se iota poo se mata’itusi, especially the old nu’u mavae where the founding titles of the village are honored and acknowledged. I’ve heard of new villages close to town will have to create their new salutations but century-old villages should still remain unchanged because their founding aiga and titles are still bequeathed and handed down through generations of posterity and descendants. I’d be curious to know what has changed within this context.