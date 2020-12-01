Three Arrested & 4,000 Marijuana Plants Confiscated in Police Raid

Police back at headquarters in Apia this afternoon with 4,000 marijuana plants from today’s raid.

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – 01 DECEMBER 2020: Police arrested 3 men and confiscated 4,000 marijuana plants from a raid this morning at Satapuala and Faleatiu villages.

The arrested men who are in their 30’s were caught on their plantation on top of the mountain eating herring and noodles inside their makeshift tent.

Police Commissioner Fuiavailili Egon Keil said police have received numerous complaints from the people of the two villages of cannabis being cultivated and sold there.

“We could not sit idly so we got a search warrant and executed the raid this morning,” he said.

Fourteen police cars and 60 police officers were up all night preparing for the operation, which was a successful operation according to Fuiavailili.

The areas they searched this morning were the same areas they raided in November last year that netted the biggest haul of more than 10,000 marijuana plants, illegal weapons, methamphetamine and some international currencies.

Today’s findings were just marijuana plants, no weapons and Police have yet to determine the street value of the haul.

“But I guess these plants were groomed for Christmas sale,” said the Police Commissioner.

During past raids where police had been shot at, police were today armed with their new upgraded weapons – the M4 Colt which uses 7.6 x 45 mm bullets.

“We are not eager to use firearms but we take them for our protection, and I am happy that not a single shot was fired today,” said Fuiavailili.

The operation was made easier with police use of drones that helped pinpointed the exact location of the marijuana plantations.

Fuiavailili hopes the latest bust will send out a strong message that police are not backing out “on cleaning this disease once and for all.”

Fuiavailili acknowledged the support of the Alii ma Faipule of the two villages for allowing the (police) to search the areas. He also acknowledged the Fire Emergency Samoa Authority (FESA) who are always in support of police and various divisions within the police force.

Asked about the security of the marijuana to avoid being stolen like what happened last year, Fuiavailili said they now use a container to store the materials.