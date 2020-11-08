Three Electoral Challenges Withdrawn – Hearing Starts Tomorrow



Aiolupotea Toni (left) who is facing a challenge from his brother, sitting MP Tuifa’asisina Misa Lisati for Palauli 3, with lawyer Tuala Tevaga Ponifasio who has two challenges against the Office of the Electoral Commissioner.

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – 09 NOVEMBER 2020: Three electoral challenges have been withdrawn and Court set down 3 weeks to hear all 17 remaining challenges starting tomorrow.

The three cases withdrawn include the challenges by Vui Seigafolava Sione Masinamua, Sili Epa Tuioti, and I’a Sau Toeupu Kaisara.

Last week, Acting Chief Justice Mata Tuatagaloa set down a strict timeline to hear the cases, and the Court also brought back retired Judge Lesatele Rapi Vaai to assist.

The cases and hearing dates set down

Leumuava Aselemo Tuimauga vs Electoral Commissioner 10/11 November (Justice Tuatagaloa/Justice Lesa)

Fata Ryan Schuster vs AG (on behalf of OEC) 10/11 November (Justice Fepuleai/ Justice Leiataualesa)

Aliimalemanu Alofa Tu’uau vs Office of the Electoral Commissioner 10/11 November (Justice Lesa/ Justice Vui)

Faletagoa’i Tausaga vs Tu’ula Kiliri Tuitui (12/13 November) (Justice Leiataualesa/Justice Tuatagaloa)

Papalii Tavita Moala vs AG (12/13 November)

Su’a Samuelu Su’a vs Electoral Commissioner (13/16 November)

Fata Meafou vs AG, Taliaoa Viliamu/ Puna Kelekolio (13/16 November)

Leiataualesa Fa’aui Niuapu I vs Sianifoa Vaimoana So’oaemalelagi/EOC (17/18 November)

To’i Ioane Ilalio vs To’i Ioane Tautuave/OEC (17/18 November)

Fuatimau vs OEC/ Magailefua Tuiafiso/Gafoaleata Faitua (17/18 November)

Tuifa’asisina Misa Lisati vs OEC/ Aiolupotea Toni (17/18 November)

Tuifa’asisina Misa Lisati vs OEC/Mata’afa Fa’avae (19/20 November)

Paloa James Stowers vs OEC (23/24 November)

Tevaga Tupuivao Mapusaga/ Tuala Tevaga Ponifasio vs OEC (23/24 November)

Le’oa Tauti Kalepo/Tuala Tevaga Ponifasio vs OEC (25/26 November)

Talafai Toma Amosa vs AG/OEC (25/26 November)

Mulipola Leiataua Laki Misilei vs AG/OEC (25/26 November)