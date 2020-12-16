Three Opposition Political Parties Merge Against the Government

Sovereignty Independent Samoa Party Leader – Fesola’i Logomalieimatagi Tepa Toloa, Tautua Samoa Party Leader – Luagalau Afualo Dr. Wood Salele and Samoa First Party Leader – Feagaimali’i Bruce To’omalatai Uta’ile’uo forming an alliance.

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – 16 DECEMBER 2020: Twenty candidates running under three smaller opposition political parties have formed an alliance in a consolidated move to change the government come next April’s general election.

The parties are Tautua Samoa with 14 candidates, Samoa First with 5 and the Sovereignty Independent Samoa with one candidate.

The alliance was announced at a joint press conference last week fronted by the leaders of the respective parties.

Tautua Samoa leader Luagalau Afualo Dr. Wood emphasized the importance of working together to achieve their goals for the betterment of the country.

He made it clear that they want to from a new government away from the ruling Human Rights Protection Party (HRPP) and the alliance will not consider a coalition if HRPP approach them if they will not have the numbers after the general elections.

“We will not be entertaining that idea,” said Luagalau. “The country wants a change of government and we will not make a move knowing that the country wants to form a new government,” said Luagalau.

The only other party Luagalau said they would consider to form a coalition with is the Fa’atuatua i le Atua Samoa ua Tasi – FAST Party.

Asked how they would respond if HRPP offers a compromise in the premiership to Tautua, Luagalau said they would have to go back to consult with members, but they do not want HRPP to be involved again in the running of the country.

He was also asked how he would view a leadership role should it come down to a coalition with FAST especially after indicating his intention to lead a government if they won the general elections.

“At that time Tautua was the only other political party, and it is easy to select a leader. If we want a good Government, then we need a lot of consultation but there are ambitious people around, but if you feel that it is your calling, then take it,” said Luagalau.

Candidates to run under their own party’s banner

As the candidates have already registered under their respective parties, the understanding is that they will compete in the general election under their party’s banner.

“But with one heart, one mind and the trust of the people, we have decided to come together and perhaps this is a gift for the country as we make our journey towards the general election next year,” said Luagalau.

Sovereignty leader Fesola’i Logomalieimatagi Tepa Toloa and Samoa First leader Feagaimali’i Bruce Toomalatai Utaileuo supported Luagalau’s message of working together.

“We cannot achieve anything if we go as individuals, but coming as one will add strength to our goal. Our parties may have prepared different manifestos but we agree to most of what we have laid down,” said Fesola’i.