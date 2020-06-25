TV1 apologizes for SISDAC Pastor’s Sermons

APIA, SAMOA – 25 JUNE 2020: TV1 has apologized “for any pain and discomfort inadvertently caused by the Samoa Independent Seventh Day Adventist Church’s religious sermons broadcast on television.”

The apology was issued after the Prime Minister called on the Attorney Generals’ Office yesterday to initiate criminal libel investigations of the World Leader of the Samoan Independent Seventh Day Adventist Church Pastor, Wille Papu and TV1 Samoa following condemnation by MPs in Parliament of the Pastors’ sermons. The sermons were labeled as inciting hatred and division between churches and individuals.

“We have repeatedly raised our concerns with the church leaders,” said TV1 CEO, Galumalemana Faiesea Matafeo in a press statement.

“We have discontinued the broadcasts of the controversial sermons as from yesterday evening. SISDAC however, as a paying customer can still broadcast sermons purely on the word of God and without reference to any other church or beliefs.

“It is not the intention of TV1 to discredit any person or any church nor to cause divisions amongst religious organizations in Samoa.

“We take pride in providing equal access to broadcasting services to all members of our community.

“Censorship of church ministers’ sermons has never been seen as necessary.

“We count on the integrity and noble judgments of Church Leaders and all Servants of God when it comes to matters of spiritual teachings.

“As a consequence, we will now have to approve all religious sermons before broadcast.

“The views expressed by SISDAC are not necessarily those of TV1.

“Again, our most sincere apologies,” the CEO’s statement ended.

Samoa recently reinstated the criminal libel legislation targeting the media.

The PM told Parliament yesterday that character assassination is worse than murder and he blamed the TV station for not paying attention to the sensitive content that was aired.