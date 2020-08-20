Two Samoans awarded Chevening Scholarships

The British High Commission in Tamaligi, Apia.

APIA, SAMOA – 21 AUGUST 2020: Two Samoans have been awarded Chevening Scholarship Awards for post-graduate study in the United Kingdom 2020-21.

The British High Commissioner, David Ward, presented the awards to Fata Brian Junior Kaio and Ms Roylina Babara Vaimalama Mamae yesterday.

The Chevening Scholarship programme is the United Kingdom Government’s most prestigious scholarship scheme for students from overseas to study for a Master’s degree in the United Kingdom.

Chevening alumni are potential leaders and innovators, who are breaking boundaries across a variety of professional fields, including politics, business, the media, civil society, science and technology, and academia.

The Scholarships are funded by the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) and partner organisations and operate in 118 countries worldwide. This year, the programme is supporting over 600 established or emerging leaders to study in the United Kingdom. Awards are typically for a one-year Master’s degree, in any subject and at any of the UK’s leading universities.

The Scholarships aim to promote improved international relations and understanding by creating lasting positive relationships between future leaders, influencers and decision-makers around the world.

High Commissioner Ward said “I congratulate today the two successful candidates from Samoa for Chevening scholarships in the United Kingdom. There is high demand for such scholarships, and today’s scholars have done well to secure them. I wish them well in their studies and future careers, especially when they return to Samoa, where they will join a small but growing band of Chevening alumni active in sectors across society from the judiciary to education.”

This year, the High Commission are working with the candidates to ensure they secure a positive learning experience, despite restrictions due to the coronavirus.

The first Chevening scholar for Samoa was in 2016. Since then Samoa has had more than 8 scholars studying abroad in the UK.