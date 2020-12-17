TYRANNY: Former AG Calls Samoa’s ‘new democracy’ and prepares Legal Challenge

Former Attorney General Taulapapa Brenda Heather–Latu calls Samoa’s “new democracy” as tyranny and prepares a Legal Challenge of the Amended Constitution.

By Lagi Keresoma

“This new democracy is called tyranny by taking away the rights of people. If you make changes to undermine the rights of people to exercise their freedom, then you have moved from democracy to something else” – Former AG Taulapapa Brenda Heather-Latu.

APIA, SAMOA -18 DECEMBER 2020: The Samoa Law Society is taking legal action against the amendments to the Constitution passed in a rushed nine hour long session on Tuesday this week.

The legal challenge is led by the former Attorney General, Taulapapa Brenda Heather –Latu, Chairperson of the Law Society sub-committee that reviewed the 3 Bills and prepared its submission to the Parliamentary Committee.

Taulapapa told Talamua that they will challenge the constitutionality of the amendments specifically the human rights issue and the independence of the Court.

“Taking away something we have now of taking matters to the Supreme Court, undermines the independence of the Judiciary, and that is destroying our Court system that is still there,” said Taulapapa.

She believes the concerns raised by the people during the consultation have been “treated with contempt.”

Taulapapa and team have been trying with difficulty to amend the Bills based on the legal understanding by looking at the committees report, the old Act and the new amendments to see where it all fits in together.

“They amended our primary document, the Constitution and this is how it’s done, and they don’t follow their own rules,” she said.

“The only option now is the rule of law where they can challenge the validity of what has been done, and because most of the Judges are signatories to the submission before the Special Parliamentary committee, that disqualifies them from presiding over the legal challenge,” explained Taulapapa.

However, either the Chief Justice or Justice Lesatele Rapi Vaai who are not signatories to the submission could preside over the matter, or engage an overseas judge.

Besides the Samoa Law Society, there are two other law firms engaged by several people to take legal action on their behalf.

Significant changes

Taulapapa believes there are significant changes in the Parliamentary Committee’s Report and the MPs were not given the actual Bills with the Committee’s amendments and recommendations, but a list of amendments.

“It means that what was discussed and passed are Bills that do not resemble in detail what we have looked at and commented on. We don’t know the full impact because Parliamentarians did not have the copies of the actual Bills.”

She pointed out that what the Committee tabled was different from what was first introduced in Parliament.

“They completely changed the 3 Bills from what everybody was looking at and what was introduced in the first and second reading in Parliament, and they need to go back particularly the Constitutional amendments,” said Taulapapa.

As a former Attorney General, Taulapapa understands the process and procedures of Parliaments work. She said Parliamentarians should see what the Bills looks like with the amendments rather than copies of a report, and she is not sure how a sensible decision could be reached by Parliamentarians when they did not see the whole Bills.

Another Parliament procedure not followed is that all Bills tabled in Parliament should be in Samoan and English.

“Given the time the report was handed out to Parliamentarians, how can one be expected to consider the report and then comment on it and later passed when they did not have time to look at it,” she wondered.

Breach of Standing Orders & guidelines

“They breached the Standing Orders and the AG’s drafted guidelines that says if there are substantial changes, the Bills should be withdrawn and the process to start again, because what was introduced at the first reading and referred to the Committee, and what was introduced in the 3 readings are completely different documents,” she said.

In Article 109 (1) of the Constitution it says if you’re going to amend the constitution then there must be a 90 days gap between the second and third reading.

“The purpose of that is like cooling or a stand down period which forces the Government to look if there is a need to amend the Constitution or not,” she said.

‘Tyranny’ the new democracy

The Bill passed on Tuesday according to the Government is democracy at its best for protection and security of Samoa.

“This new democracy is called tyranny by taking away the rights of people. If you make changes to undermine the rights of people to exercise their freedom, then you have moved from democracy to something else,” said Taulapapa.

“On Monday people had the right to go to Court to protect their rights to a fair trial, and on Tuesday, that was taken away.”

When the Bills were tabled for its second reading, only 11 Parliamentarians were selected out of the 45 to speak on it.

“I want my MP to say I’m concerned about this but because of party rules, he cannot speak as everything is decided by caucus. What sort of Parliament is that?”

Taulapapa believes that there is a strong suggestion that anything against the Faa–Samoa is bad, and that was how the 3 bills were rolled out to the public.

“There seems to be contempt and racism against something we hold dear and suddenly it becomes offensive, and these Bills will take control of Samoan custom,” she insists.