UK Donates to ADRA Samoa Covid-19 Response

British High Commissioner to Samoa, Mr. David Ward, and ADRA’s Country Director Su’a Julia Wallwork, signed the agreement last Friday.

Apia, Samoa – The British High Commission presented a donation of £20,000 for ADRA’s continued delivery of humanitarian programmes to households and communities throughout Samoa as part of Samoa’s Covid-19 response.

The funding will help provide ADRA with logistical equipment essential to the delivery of ADRA’s humanitarian work around Samoa, including supporting communities as they recover from the impact of COVID 19.

ADRA is one of many agencies used by the Government of Samoa to facilitate and implement projects that contribute to the Covid-19 Preparedness and Covid-19 Response of the country. Projects include: building and refurbishing homes to include hygiene facilities for vulnerable families, this includes transportation of building equipment. ADRA continues to deliver food packs and hygiene packs to vulnerable families.



His Excellency David Ward said, “I am delighted that as part of its support for the people of Samoa facing the challenges of COVID 19 and its impact on Samoa, the British High Commission has been able to support ADRA in its important community work.”

“ADRA Samoa acknowledges with heartfelt gratitude the support of the British High Commission which has reached out to help the people of Samoa. We have been encouraged and strengthened further by the generous kindness from the British High Commission, so that we may continue to help families and communities throughout Samoa,” said Country Director, Su’a Julia Wallwork.

For all projects, and activities and programmes, ADRA proposes to ‘Make a Difference, One Life at a Time’ ADRA is mandated to Reduce Poverty and Alleviate Suffering.