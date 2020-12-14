UNLAWFUL: Supreme Court rules on Speakers Removal of MPs Olo & Faumuinā

Celebrating victory outside court, MPs Olo Fiti Vaai & Leatinu’u Faumuinā Wayne Fong and FAST Party Chairman La’aulialemalietoa Leuatea Polata’ivao .

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – 14 DECEMBER 2020: The Supreme Court has ruled that the Speakers decision to declare void the seats for MPs Olo Fiti Vaai and Faumuinā Leatinu’u Wayne Fong as unlawful.

The decision was delivered by the Acting Chief Justice, Mata Tuatagaloa.

“The first respondents (Speaker) declaration of the first and second applicants (Olo and Faumuinā’s) seats as vacated is in breach of the Article 47 of the Constitution and section 143 of the Electoral Act 2019 is therefore invalid and unlawful,” said Justice Tuatagaloa.

The Speaker filed a counter motion to declare that the first and second applicants have joined a political party F.A.S.T. during their parliamentary term, and both have vacated their seats as Independent Members of Parliament.

According to Justice Tuatagaloa, the first respondent has not discharged the onus of proving that the applicants have joined F.A.S.T. for the purposes of section 141(sub.2 and sub. b)

“We are not satisfied that either applicants have joined the political party F.A.S.T. as a matter of law, and the first respondent’s motion to declare the applicants seats vacated is declined,” she further stated.

The first respondent is to pay the applicants costs of $1500 to each of the applicants.

“The decision simply says the Speaker has no such power to vacate an MP’s seat, only the Supreme Court has the power to declare the seats vacant,” said Mauga Precious Chang counsel representing Olo and Faumuinā.

“That power is protected under the Constitution because it also protects MP’s from unfair decisions made in Parliament.”

Humbled by the decision

“E le o se faamaualuga na fa’atino ai lea fa’amoemoe ae na saili lava aua le finagalo o le Atua aemaise le mea moni ma le sa’o,” said Faumuinā.

He is humbled by the decision and returned praises to God.

“The best outcome of this is that the electoral constituency have supported me through this, and I will say more tomorrow when I return to Parliament,” said Faumuina.

F.A.S.T. Chairman La’aulialemalietoa Leauatea Polata’ivao congratulated both Olo and Faumuinā who have registered under the party in the 2021 general elections.

“The Court has revealed the truth and what happened to Olo and Faumuinā may it never happen again to someone else in the future,” said La’auli.