Vaitele’s Long Serving Village Mayor Confirms Candidate’s Monotaga

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – 24 NOVEMBER 2020: The longest serving mayor of Vaitele village, Tauolo Iuvaisisi Grey confirmed in the Court that intending election candidate, Paloa James Stowers had been rendering monotaga service to the village for more than 20 years.

Tauolo who served from 2007 to June 2019 as mayor said Paloa, as a matai, had never failed to contribute to village affairs when asked to.

Paloa is challenging the Office of the Electoral Commissioner for rejecting his candidacy as the current mayor of Vaitele, Toī Tautuave Sakaria refused to sign his nomination papers.

Toī’ is arguing that Paloa is not rendering any monotaga and so disqualifies him as a candidate for next year’s general election.

When Paloa was rejected, Vaitele which is part of the Faleata No 3 constituency, had only the sitting member, Lealailepule Rimoni Aiafi registered which means he will be unopposed if Paloa’s challenge is unsuccessful.

According to Tauolo’s testimony in court, Paloa had been serving the village for years, whereas Toī just came into the village recently.

“Toī does not reside in the village like Paloa, and has never lived in the village,” said Tauolo.

He informed the Court of various occasions where Paloa had been appointed by the village to be their representative and times that Paloa had offered service and personal assets to assist the village, and the various village events that he had made monetary contributions to.

One of the things that stood out in Tauolo’s testimony was the beautification of Tuana’imato before the Pacific Games last year where the village was asked to contribute.

“Paloa was selected to be part of that team and from his own pocket, he paid for the weed eater petrol and nylon strings, and offered to collect the rubbish and that is part of his monotaga,” said Tauolo.

“When overseas wetland researchers arrived in the village for a project, it was Paloa the village asked for assistance for a place to host the visitors, Paloa opened his house for them to stay,” said Tauolo.

He also confirmed that Paloa made monetary contributions for village affairs such as funerals, saofa’i and others.

“Overall Paloa has been and still is rendering service to the village,” Tauolo told the court.

He also clarified that the village meetings used to be held at Vaitele-Tai. However, when the village was reconciled and a paramount chief appointed, the meetings were then shifted to Vailoa where the home of the Sa’o is located at the end of 2018.

Last year, the meetings were reconvened back at Vaitele-Tai where they are now conducted at the house of the Government representative – Sui ole Nu’u.

The case continues.