Nofoasaefa Satish Sharma (CEO Vodafone Samoa), Management of Vodafone Samoa & Matais of Leulumoega village after the title bestowal.

APIA, SAMOA 25 JUNE 2020: There were smiles all around in Leulumoega village as Tolofuaivalelei Falemoe Leiataua of Leulumoega bestowed the chiefly title of Nofoasaefa to Vodafone Samoa’s CEO, Satish Sharma in recognition of his contribution and support towards Samoan Community.

“I am humbled by the recognition, and accept it with full humility and responsibility for not only myself, but on behalf of my managers and staff of Vodafone Samoa.” says Nofoasaefa Satish Sharma, Vodafone CEO.

“It is our pleasure to honor you Nofoasaefa Satish for your services to our country, especially here within our village of Leulumoega. May God bless and all the best on your future endeavors,” said Tolofuaivalelei.

Being so far from home, Nofoasaefa Satish has quickly accustomed to the way of Samoan life, one to which he gladly enjoys. Nofoasaefa Satish said in his position as CEO of Vodafone supports various community efforts. Some of these include the Samoa Victim Support Group, Samoa Cancer Society, Students with Free Data on Student SIM with MESC &UNESCO, and grass roots Rugby in Savaii apart from Manu Samoa 7s Team and other humanitarian projects.

“This is very much a similar outreach my family and I participate in within our community in India and I am proud to say it continues here in Samoa. I genuinely love Samoa and this reflects on broader Samoan community,” said Nofoasaefa Satish Sharma.

Nofoasaefa Satish is from India, and calls Leulumoega village his second home in Samoa.