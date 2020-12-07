Young Mother Sad by no Recognition of the 84 Victims of the Measles Epidemic

Just another burial of one of the 84 victims of last years measles epidemic – 7 months old Jacinta Miriam Tanielu. Jacinta’s grandmother passed away a week later from ’emotional stress’.

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – 08 DECEMBER 2020: The young mother of a seven months old baby girl who was one of the victims of last year’s measles epidemic, is saddened by the fact that Government seems happy to sail past the memory of the measles crisis that claimed 84 lives, mainly babes under 4 years old.

“It’s just like nothing this serious had happened,” she told Talamua on the anniversary of her seven months old Jacinta Miriam Tanielu’s death.

She adds her voice to the calls for a Commission of Inquiry to determine what really happened in last year’s national health crisis.

The 25 year old Arieta Lesa Tanielu went through the emotional wringer as she relived the pain and the emotional stress she and her family went through.

Double Tragedy

It was a double tragedy for the family that not only lost her seven months old baby Jacinta Miriam, but Arieta’s mother, Palatina Manu’s Lesa who died a week after “due to the emotional stress.”

“This is a difficult time for my family as we are reminded of our loss around this time last year,” she told Talamua.

“My mother spoilt my children and I believe she died of emotional stress and was heartbroken of losing a grandchild,” said Arieta.

The young mother lives with the pain of her loss every day when she sees baby’s clothes, baby’s shoes and toys and when she hears a baby’s laughter or cry.

“There are so many unanswered questions and it hurts, knowing that I may never know the truth behind my daughter’s death,” said Arieta.

There should be as Investigation into the Measles Crisis

The young mother is calling on Government to conduct an investigation into the measles crisis “to find out what exactly happened so this may never happen again in the future.”

However, the Prime Minister has repeatedly announced that there is no need for such as an investigation as its not only costly, but the answers are already known.

“Government should set up a Commission to investigate the measles crisis especially it’s linkage to the vaccination and immunization of young children,” Arieta said.

Arieta’s said her daughter had measles twice.

“The first time she had it we used lauti (leaves) and water to sponge the rash off her body and it worked, and it was also around that time the Health Ministry was enforcing young babies to be vaccinated.

Arieta said she opted for her daughter to be vaccinated in her hope that it will protect her from the measles. She said she was also assured that the vaccine will come into effect after 14 days.

“Jacinta was vaccinated and after a week, we noted the changes in her so we took her to the hospital and we were told that she had measles,” said Arieta.

“She was not eating well and she was gradually getting weak and I was heartbroken to see her like that,” she said.

“What hurts the most is that not one of the doctors or nurses was upfront to give us any information on what was wrong with my baby and the cause of her death,” she said.

At only 24 years old last year, Arieta had already reached rock bottom.

A week after she laid her baby to rest, her mother died.

“She spoilt my children and I believe she died of emotional stress and was heartbroken of losing a grandchild,” said Arieta.

She does not remember where she got the strength to carry on and she acknowledged the support of her family in her hour of need.

A memorial service for the victims

Government has not made any reference to a memorial service for the 84 victims of the measles crisis.

In recent press conferences on Covid-19, the Prime Minister made repeated references to the measles epidemic “that took 84 lives and the fear that COVID-19 is generating when no one (in Samoa) has died.”

The young mother of five remembered the 2009 tsunami where Government allocated a national holiday to honour those who perished and Arieta believes at least an acknowledgement of the lives lost in the measles as a national crisis, is proper.

And with the impact of COVID-19, spilling over to the time when the measles epidemic strangled the nation last year in a national crisis, Arieta is not taking chances with her children.

“Whatever the Government decides, I hope they will at least honour the memory of the victims of the 2019 measles crisis,” said Arieta. “It’s something that should never happen again.”