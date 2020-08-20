Young Mother Wants Closure – “Delays in inquests unbearable”

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – 21 AUGUST 2020: A young mother whose 2 month old daughter died in August 2019, is still waiting for the outcome of the operation to determine the cause of death of her child.

The child died 12 August 2019 and the post mortem conducted on 31 August.

Last week, the family came together on the anniversary of her death and the lingering issue of the inquest came up again.

“As much as we miss her, we want closure because we still don’t know the cause of her death, and the harder it is for us,” said the young mother.

She said a member of her family made inquiries and was directed to the Ministry of Justice, who referred her to the Attorney General’s office.

She said that a lawyer at the Attorney General’s office informed her that it was in the process, o lo’o fa’asolo.

Several cases of delayed inquest results

In a separate case, lawyer Afamasaga Michael So’onalole told Talamua that his client is considering suing the Government for the delay in the release of the inquest result of a family member who died at the Tafa’igata prison two years ago.

Afamasaga said he had been knocking on doors asking why the delay and he is still waiting.

Last week, the Coroner, Judge Alalatoa Rosella Papalii was not happy when Sarona Time of the Attorney General’s office asked for an adjournment of nine inquests scheduled to be heard that day.

Alalatoa then informed Time that she would inform the Attorney General of her concern.

The delay not only affects the Court proceedings but families awaiting the results.

The list of inquest scheduled to be heard last week dated back to 2017 and 2018 which means the list for 2019 is yet to be processed.

Lawyer Afamasaga believes the delay is not with the Attorney General’s office, but with the Ministry of Justice.

The normal practice witnessed in past inquests is that the Attorney General’s office lawyer presents the result and medical personnel read out the result in the presence of family members of the deceased.